Morrill tops Leyton/BC Thursday; Nebraska High School Football Week 2 Schedule

Nebraska High School Football Week 2 Schedule

Thursday, August 30

  • Morrill 70,  Leyton/Banner County 32

Friday, August 31

  • Alliance at Chadron – 7:00 – 92.5 FM & AM 1400 KCOW
  • Eustis-Farnam at South Platte
  • Garden County at Bayard
  • Gordon/Rushville at Sidney
  • Grand Island Northwest at McCook
  • Hastings at Scottsbluff
  • Hay Springs at Creek Valley
  • Lingle Ft. Laramie, WY at Sioux County
  • McPherson County at Hyannis
  • Potter-Dix at Crawford
  • Seward at Gering
  • Southeast Goshen, WY at Mitchell
  • South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) at Hemingford – 5:30 – 105.9 FM KAAQ
  • Valentine at Ogallala
  • Wood River at Bridgeport

