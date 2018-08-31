Morrill tops Leyton/BC Thursday; Nebraska High School Football Week 2 Schedule

Nebraska High School Football Week 2 Schedule
Thursday, August 30
- Morrill 70, Leyton/Banner County 32
Friday, August 31
- Alliance at Chadron – 7:00 – 92.5 FM & AM 1400 KCOW
- Eustis-Farnam at South Platte
- Garden County at Bayard
- Gordon/Rushville at Sidney
- Grand Island Northwest at McCook
- Hastings at Scottsbluff
- Hay Springs at Creek Valley
- Lingle Ft. Laramie, WY at Sioux County
- McPherson County at Hyannis
- Potter-Dix at Crawford
- Seward at Gering
- Southeast Goshen, WY at Mitchell
- South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) at Hemingford – 5:30 – 105.9 FM KAAQ
- Valentine at Ogallala
- Wood River at Bridgeport
