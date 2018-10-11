Nebraska High School Football District Standings

Class B – District 4:
- McCook (7-0, 2-0), 43.5714
- Scottsbluff (7-0, 2-0), 43.4286
- Alliance (4-3, 1-1), 38.8571
- Lexington (2-5, 1-2), 36.1429
- Gering (0-7, 0-3), 32.5714
Class C1 – District 8:
- Sidney (4-3, 1-1), 39.1429
- Ogallala (4-3, 1-2), 38.4286
- Chase County (3-4, 1-1), 38.4286
- Mitchell (4-3, 1-1), 37.5714
- Chadron (3-4, 2-1), 37.1429
Class C2 – District 7:
- North Platte St. Patrick’s (4-3, 2-0), 39.0000
- Bridgeport (2-5, 1-1), 35.8571
- Hershey (2-5, 1-2), 35.2857
- Gordon-Rushville (2-5, 1-1), 34.7143
- Southern Valley (2-5, 1-2), 33.5714
Class D1 -District 10:
- Hemingford (3-3, 3-0), 41.5000
- Sutherland (4-2, 2-1), 38.5000
- Kimball (3-3, 2-1), 38.1667
- Bayard (2-4, 1-2), 37.0000
- Perkins County (1-5, 0-3), 34.1667
- Morrill (2-4, 1-2), 33.6667
Class D2-District 9:
- Wauneta-Palisade (5-1, 1-1), 44.5000
- Garden County (5-1, 3-0), 42.8333
- Paxton (1-5, 1-2), 37.8333
- Leyton/Banner County (1-5, 1-1), 34.0000
- Wallace (0-6, 0-2), 33.0000
Class D6-District 5:
- Minatare (5-1, 2-0), 40.5000
- Creek Valley (3-3, 2-0), 39.0000
- South Platte (2-4, 1-2), 37.0000
- Arthur County (2-4, 1-2), 37.0000
- Potter-Dix (1-5, 0-2), 34.1667
Class D6-District 6:
- Hay Springs (6-0, 2-0), 43.3333
- Hyannis (6-0, 2-0), 41.6667
- Cody-Kilgore (3-3, 1-2), 39.0000
- Crawford (2-4, 0-3), 36.1667
- Sioux County (1-5, 1-1), 34.1667
(Source: NSAA)
