Nebraska High School Football District Standings

Class B – District 4:

  • McCook (7-0, 2-0), 43.5714
  • Scottsbluff (7-0, 2-0), 43.4286
  • Alliance (4-3, 1-1), 38.8571
  • Lexington (2-5, 1-2), 36.1429
  • Gering (0-7, 0-3), 32.5714

Class C1 – District 8:

  • Sidney (4-3, 1-1), 39.1429
  • Ogallala (4-3, 1-2), 38.4286
  • Chase County (3-4, 1-1), 38.4286
  • Mitchell (4-3, 1-1), 37.5714
  • Chadron (3-4, 2-1), 37.1429

Class C2 – District 7:

  • North Platte St. Patrick’s (4-3, 2-0), 39.0000
  • Bridgeport (2-5, 1-1), 35.8571
  • Hershey (2-5, 1-2), 35.2857
  • Gordon-Rushville (2-5, 1-1), 34.7143
  • Southern Valley (2-5, 1-2), 33.5714

Class D1 -District 10:

  • Hemingford (3-3, 3-0), 41.5000
  • Sutherland (4-2, 2-1), 38.5000
  • Kimball (3-3, 2-1), 38.1667
  • Bayard (2-4, 1-2), 37.0000
  • Perkins County (1-5, 0-3), 34.1667
  • Morrill (2-4, 1-2), 33.6667

Class D2-District 9:

  • Wauneta-Palisade (5-1, 1-1), 44.5000
  • Garden County (5-1, 3-0), 42.8333
  • Paxton (1-5, 1-2), 37.8333
  • Leyton/Banner County (1-5, 1-1), 34.0000
  • Wallace (0-6, 0-2), 33.0000

Class D6-District 5:

  • Minatare (5-1, 2-0), 40.5000
  • Creek Valley (3-3, 2-0), 39.0000
  • South Platte (2-4, 1-2), 37.0000
  • Arthur County (2-4, 1-2), 37.0000
  • Potter-Dix (1-5, 0-2), 34.1667

Class D6-District 6:

  • Hay Springs (6-0, 2-0), 43.3333
  • Hyannis (6-0, 2-0), 41.6667
  • Cody-Kilgore (3-3, 1-2), 39.0000
  • Crawford (2-4, 0-3), 36.1667
  • Sioux County (1-5, 1-1), 34.1667

(Source: NSAA)

