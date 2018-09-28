Nebraska High Court Rejects Latest Appeals By John Lotter

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has rejected the latest appeals of a death row inmate John Lotter, ruling filed the appeals too late.

Lotter was sentenced to death for his role in the 1993 killings of Brandon Teena, a 21-year-old transgender man, and two witnesses, Lisa Lambert and Philip DeVine, at a farmhouse in Humboldt, about 75 miles south of Omaha. The case inspired the 1999 movie “Boys Don’t Cry,” starring Hilary Swank.

Friday’s ruling combined and addressed several of Lotter’s post-conviction appeals. The high court said it lacked jurisdiction in the first batch, because Lotter did not timely appeal. The high court affirmed the dismissal of others by a lower court, noting they, too, came too late.