Nebraska health officials report two flu deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has reported the state’s first flu-related deaths of the current flu season.

The department said Friday that two people, both over 65, have died from flu-related causes. One was from an area covered by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and the other was from the North Central District Health Department region that includes the cities of Valentine, O’Neill and Neligh.

Last season, 90 people died of the flu in Nebraska. Iowa state health officials say no flu-related deaths have been reported in Iowa yet this season.

Health officials say the very young, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems are at greater risk of complications from the respiratory illness.