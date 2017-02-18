Nebraska Group To Address Early Childhood Education

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Early childhood education leaders are hoping to make Nebraska a national model thanks to a partnership between the Buffett Early Childhood Institute and the University of Nebraska.

The Nebraska Early Childhood Workforce Commission is beginning a three-year collaboration to solve the most pressing issues facing early childhood education.

The 39-member group of public- and private-sector leaders is looking to address a shortage of child care workers, inadequate training for early childhood educators and abysmal salaries for the workers.

Buffett Institute Executive Director Samuel Meisels says child care is not just a parenting issue, but a professional crisis for Nebraska.

He says for people to not see early childhood education as a community issue is “an outmoded view” of family, economy and gender.