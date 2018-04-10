Nebraska Gov. Ricketts Sees ‘No Need’ For Special Session

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts is pushing back against an effort to draw Nebraska lawmakers into a special session to address complaints about high property taxes.

Ricketts told reporters Tuesday he sees “no need” for a special session, arguing that it wouldn’t accomplish anything.

The Republican governor says on Twitter that lawmakers “shouldn’t even be considering” a special session and accuses them of being “fixated on increasing taxes.”

His comments came after Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon filed a request that could trigger a special session later this year, if 33 of the Legislature’s 49 senators agree.

A last-ditch effort to pass a tax package stalled over the weekend when senators failed to reach an agreement. Ricketts had endorsed one of the stalled proposals. This year’s regular session is nearly over.