Nebraska Gov Issues Disaster Declaration In Wake Of Weather

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts has issued a disaster declaration for Nebraska to aid the response to flooding and damage in the wake of severe weather across the state since June 1.

The declaration allows the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency to direct appropriate allocation of state resources to help communities and their response.

Ricketts said Thursday that flooding has had a major effect on counties across northeastern Nebraska. Ricketts says the declaration allows state funds from the governor’s emergency fund to help affected communities.

NEMA says it has received local emergency declarations from a few counties and had done some preliminary damage assessments with more scheduled for next week.