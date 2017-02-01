Nebraska Girl Scouts Giving Away A Car

To celebrate 100 years of Girl Scouts selling cookies, the Spirit of Nebraska council is giving away a 2017 Toyota RAV4 known as the Cookie Car. The prize was made possible through a donation by Baxter Toyota La Vista.

The contest is designed to help girls reach their Cookie Program sales goals. Although no purchase is required to register for a chance to win the car, a special code is needed to enter. The way people acquire the code is from a Girl Scout during the cookie sale.

To find a Cookie Booth near you, use the cookie locator at GirlScoutsNebraska.org or call the Cookie Hotline: 877.636.4684.

Register to win and see complete Girl Scout Cookie Car contest rules at BaxterToyota.com/GirlScouts. The RAV4 will be awarded by random drawing at the conclusion of the Cookie Program.

Purchasing Girl Scout Cookies is an important investment in Nebraska girls. All of the proceeds stay in the state to benefit the local Girl Scout council and its 21,000 girl and adult members. Girls use their funds for their many troop activities, including community service projects.

Girl Scout Cookies go on sale February 3 with Cookie Booths opening statewide on February 10. Cookies will be sold through March 5.

The 2017 Girl Scout Cookie line-up: S’mores, Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Shortbread, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Thanks-a-Lot, Lemonades (all still $4.00 per box/package) and gluten-free Trios ($5.00 per package).