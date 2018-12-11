Nebraska Game and Parks Schedules Big Game Meetings

By Jerry Kane, Public Information Officer

Hunters and landowners are encouraged to offer their feedback on big game issues during the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s public informational meetings this winter.

Meetings are scheduled in each Game and Parks district. Biologists will explain and take questions on several topics, including deer management, deer damage and depredation permits, antlerless harvest, trophy management and diseases. Antelope and elk issues may be discussed at meetings located in areas where these species occur. All meetings begin at 7 p.m.

The schedule is:

Dec. 11 – Gothenburg, Public Library Community Room, 1104 Lake Ave.

Dec. 12 – Blue Hill, Community Center, 555 W. Gage St.

Dec. 17 – Ainsworth, Community Center, 606 E. 4th St.

Dec. 19 – Ponca, Ponca State Park, Missouri National Recreational River Resource and Education Center, 88090 Spur 26E

Jan. 2 – Sidney, Cabela’s conference room, 115 Cabela Dr.

Jan. 3 – Wymore, Community Center, 115 West E St.

Jan. 3 – Mullen, Hooker County Library, 102 N. Cleveland Ave.

Jan. 8 – Plattsmouth, Randall W. Schilling Wildlife Management Area office, 17614 Schilling Refuge Rd.