Nebraska Football Play-off Scores Wednesday oct. 31

PREP FOOTBALL=
NSAA Class D1=
Quarterfinal=
Arcadia-Loup City 34, Hemingford 28
Burwell 48, Sutherland 0
Creighton 66, Wisner-Pilger 12
Dundy County-Stratton 20, South Loup 14
Exeter-Milligan/Friend 40, Fullerton 28
Guardian Angels 40, Howells/Dodge 34
Lutheran High Northeast 66, Osceola-High Plains 26
North Central 36, Nebraska Christian 28
NSAA Class D2=
Quarterfinal=
Bloomfield 30, Osmond 20
Falls City Sacred Heart 60, Randolph 22
Humphrey St. Francis 54, Hartington-Newcastle 8
Johnson-Brock 76, Allen 0
Kenesaw 50, Riverside 22
Lawrence-Nelson 33, Clearwater/Orchard 30
Mullen 38, Garden County 14
Overton 30, Sandhills/Thedford 24
