Nebraska Football Play-off Scores Wednesday oct. 31

PREP FOOTBALL=

NSAA Class D1=

Quarterfinal=

Arcadia-Loup City 34, Hemingford 28

Burwell 48, Sutherland 0

Creighton 66, Wisner-Pilger 12

Dundy County-Stratton 20, South Loup 14

Exeter-Milligan/Friend 40, Fullerton 28

Guardian Angels 40, Howells/Dodge 34

Lutheran High Northeast 66, Osceola-High Plains 26

North Central 36, Nebraska Christian 28

NSAA Class D2=

Quarterfinal=

Bloomfield 30, Osmond 20

Falls City Sacred Heart 60, Randolph 22

Humphrey St. Francis 54, Hartington-Newcastle 8

Johnson-Brock 76, Allen 0

Kenesaw 50, Riverside 22

Lawrence-Nelson 33, Clearwater/Orchard 30

Mullen 38, Garden County 14

Overton 30, Sandhills/Thedford 24

