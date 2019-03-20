Nebraska files expedited request for disaster assistance

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has submitted an expedited request to the federal government for disaster assistance in the wake of historic flooding in the state.



Ricketts signed the request Tuesday during a meeting with Federal Emergency Management Agency Regional Director Paul Taylor. The request now goes to FEMA’s regional office and headquarters for consideration.

Ricketts and members of Nebraska’s congressional delegation met Tuesday with Vice President Mike Pence to show the extent of the flood damage along major waterways.