Nebraska Events To Celebrate 150th Year Of Statehood

Nebraska is ready to celebrate its 150th anniversary as a state with a series of events in Lincoln.

The festivities on Wednesday include the dedication of a new Nebraska statehood stamp and actor portrayals of author Willa Cather, Ponca Chief Standing Bear and William “Buffalo Bill” Cody.

An official statehood day ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Nebraska Capitol with singer Hannah Huston, a Grand Island native and former finalist on the television show “The Voice.” Gov. Pete Ricketts will speak along with Nebraska Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Heavican, Secretary of State John Gale and Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer.

The Nebraska History Museum is set to open an exhibit at 6 p.m. that will feature paintings of scenes from each of the state’s 93 coutnies.