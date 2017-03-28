Nebraska Deputy Accused Of Kidnapping, Molesting Woman

BENKELMAN, Neb. (AP) — A Dundee County sheriff’s deputy has been accused of molesting a woman he’d put into his vehicle.

Court records say Charles Thiebedeau is charged with kidnapping. A phone listed for Thibedeau in Benkelman rang unanswered Tuesday. The records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

A state patrol investigator says in a court affidavit that Thibedeau told the woman March 22 that her home was involved in a drug raid and then asked to touch her breasts. The affidavit says Thibedeau drove away with the woman after she refused, telling her he’d take her to jail unless she relented. She refused.

The affidavit says he stopped the vehicle, removed her clothing and touched her.