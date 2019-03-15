Nebraska Department of Transportation reports bridge damage in central, northcentral and northeast Nebraska

Lincoln — The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) is reporting that at least four bridges on the State highway system have washed out or have been damaged and is advising motorists to not travel in northcentral and northeast Nebraska until flood waters recede. Flooding continues to run over multiple roadways. Please do not travel unless absolutely necessary.

The known bridges are:

Highway 12 at Niobrara

Highway 22 just south of Genoa

Highway 281 just south of Spencer

Highway 11 just south of Butte

Many bridges will remain closed until bridge inspection can occur. Please do not drive on bridges until they have been inspected and reopened. Do not drive around barricades.

Once the waters have receded, NDOT will provide detours for each bridge that has either been washed out or requires repair.

Plan your travel by checking 511 prior to leaving for your destination. 511 provides the most up to date travel conditions available through 511, Nebraska’s Advanced Traveler Information System. The system is available at all times via phone by, online at www.511.nebraska.gov, Nebraska 511’s smartphone app or by dialing 511.

Please remember, just a few inches of water can impact your vehicle’s ability to navigate, cause it to stall, or even float it. Should you encounter water over a roadway, never drive through it and do not drive around barricades or flagged closures. Turn around – don’t drown.

Motorists are reminded to make sure everyone in their vehicle wears a seatbelt and children are in a car safety seat. Never use cruise control in wet weather.

As a reminder, the NSP Highway Helpline is available 24 hours per day for motorists in need of assistance. Drivers can reach NSP by dialing *55 from any cell phone. Call 911 for any emergency.