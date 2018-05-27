Nebraska Death-Row Inmate Files Motion To Fire Attorneys

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s longest-serving death-row inmate has filed a motion to fire his attorneys in an effort to allow his execution to move forward.

Attorneys for Carey Dean Moore submitted the motion Thursday on his behalf. According to court documents, Moore says he no longer wants legal representation and doesn’t intend to fight the case.

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson asked the state Supreme Court in April to grant an execution warrant for Moore, who was convicted of first-degree murder in the 1979 shooting deaths of two Omaha cab drivers.

An execution warrant triggers a 60-day window for state officials to carry out the execution and allows them to set a date.

Nebraska hasn’t executed an inmate since 1997, using the electric chair. It has since adopted a lethal injection protocol.