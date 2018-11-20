Nebraska crop harvest moves ahead despite wintry weather

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Despite some wintry weather, Nebraska farmers have managed to harvest much of the state’s corn, soybean and sorghum crops.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported Monday that 88 percent of corn had been harvested as of Sunday. That’s four days behind last year’s harvest and five day behind the five-year average.

Farmers had harvested 97 percent of Nebraska’s soybean crop, which is a little behind near 100 percent harvests last year and the five-year average.

The sorghum harvest was at 91 percent, a little ahead of last year but behind the 95 percent five-year average.