Nebraska county enacts distance rules for wind turbines

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — County officials in southeastern Nebraska have approved a rule aimed at protecting residents who aren’t being paid to participate in a wind farm project.



The Lancaster County Board voted Tuesday to require wind energy developers to place turbines at least 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) away from homes that aren’t participating. The previous setback requirement was 1,000 feet (305meters).

County Commissioner Deb Schorr says the rule is the strictest in the state. She says the move will protect homeowners and their quality of life.

The mile limit was proposed by Prairie Wind Watchers, a group of residents from Lancaster and Gage counties that opposes the development of a potential wind farm.

NextEra Energy is considering building a wind farm in the county.