Nebraska Company Sued Over Refusal To Hire Deaf Driver

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has accused an Omaha-based trucking company of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act for not hiring a Texas driver because he is deaf.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the commission filed a lawsuit against Werner Enterprises for refusing to hire Andrew Deuschle multiple times. The 48-year-old was born deaf but received an exemption from the federal hearing requirement for commercial motor vehicle drivers.

The lawsuit says the company’s employment practices were unlawful and “were done with malice or reckless indifference” to Deuschle’s rights.

Werner attorney Joseph Jones says the company wasn’t discriminatory and based the decision on a legitimate occupational qualification. He says Deuschle was a health and safety threat.

Werner is seeking the lawsuit’s dismissal.