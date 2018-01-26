Nebraska Commission Reprimands Judge For Allowing Drunk Plea 

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska commission has reprimanded a judge for letting an intoxicated woman enter a plea.

The Nebraska Judicial Qualifications Commission filed a decision this week that said Douglas County Judge Lawrence Barrett should’ve known the defendant was likely too intoxicated to enter a competent guilty plea.

Sarah Carr was arrested in Lincoln in 2016 on suspicion of drunk driving. But when she was scheduled to appear in court in February 2017, her aunt told the judge that Carr was “passed out in the car” after having been drinking the previous night.

The aunt and a court official retrieved Carr from the vehicle, put her in a wheelchair and brought her into the courtroom. Barrett sentenced Carr to 90 days in jail.

Barrett didn’t return the newspaper’s request seeking comment.