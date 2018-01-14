Nebraska Colleges Change Tuition Rates To Attract Students 

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Some Nebraska colleges are offering tuition discounts to students from other states in the hopes of filling classrooms, balancing budgets and expanding programs.

The pool of new high school graduates in the state isn’t expected to grow much in the short term.

Some schools are offering nonresidents lower tuition rates with the hope of boosting enrollment.

Peru State University has been offering in-state tuition to out-of-state students since 2009.

The Midwest Student Exchange Program has offered nonresidents a rate of 150 percent of resident tuition at participating public colleges in 10 states. Many Nebraska institutions participate in the program, which has been operating for about 25 years.

While Iowa doesn’t participate in the exchange program, the University of Nebraska at Omaha has been offering Iowa students that rate since 2008.