Nebraska Childhood Sexual Assault Bill Passes

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Latest on Nebraska lawmakers debating bills (all times local):

2:50 p.m.

People who were sexually assaulted as children would have more time to sue their abusers under a bill passed by the Nebraska Legislature.

Lawmakers voted 46-0 Wednesday to approve a measure that removes a statute of limitations on civil lawsuits for childhood sexual assault. Current law requires victims of childhood sexual assault to sue their abuser by their 33rd birthday, and the change would allow victims to sue at any age.

Victims still would have until their 33rd birthday to sue people or entities that enabled the assault, such as a school with an abusive employee.

The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Bob Krist of Omaha, says the measure will help victims who need more time to come to terms with abuse.

The bill now heads to Gov. Pete Ricketts.

2:05 p.m.

Nebraska lawmakers have advanced a bill that could let some appointed state senators serve close to two and a half years before they face an election.

Senators amended the measure Wednesday to say seats filled between Feb. 1 and May 1 of the second year of a term will be up in the November general election.

Lawmakers appointed before Feb. 1 would face a primary and general election, and senators appointed after May 1 would hold their seats until the end of the four-year term.

The bill’s sponsor, Sen. John Murante of Gretna, says the changes will give county election commissioners more time to organize elections.