Nebraska Celebrates 150 Years With Taste Of History, Culture

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska is celebrating 150 years of statehood with a series of tributes to its history and culture.

Hundreds gathered at the Capitol on Wednesday to mark the anniversary with the formal unveiling of a new state stamp and actor portrayals of author Willa Cather, Ponca Indian Chief Standing Bear and William “Buffalo Bill” Cody. The state stamp shows an image by Lincoln photographer Michael Forsberg of Sandhill cranes flying over the Platte River in central Nebraska.

Gov. Pete Ricketts says the sesquicentennial gives residents the chance to reflect on how blessed they are to live in Nebraska.

The Nebraska History Museum is also featuring a collection of scene paintings from each of the state’s 93 counties.

Nebraska became the nation’s 37th state on March 1, 1867.