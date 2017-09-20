Nebraska Capitol To Celebrate Completion Of Fountains 

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska officials are set to celebrate the completion of the state Capitol’s courtyard fountains, a piece of the building’s original design that went unfinished for 85 years.

The Nebraska Capitol Commission will host a ceremony Friday at 3 p.m. in the Capitol’s northeast courtyard. Gov. Pete Ricketts, Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer and Nebraska Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Heavican are all scheduled to speak.

The fountains are the final piece of architect Bertram Goodhue’s vision for the Capitol. They were included in the construction plans in 1932 but weren’t completed because of the Great Depression. Lawmakers approved funding for the project in 2014 so that it would coincide with the 150th anniversary of Nebraska statehood.