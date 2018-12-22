Nebraska Capitol giving Christmas Eve tours despite closures

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Visitors to the Nebraska Capitol can still take building tours on Christmas Eve even though most state offices will be closed.

The Capitol will be open for tours Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on the hour, except for at noon. The Capitol will be closed on Tuesday for Christmas Day.

The Capitol’s 20-foot-tall Christmas tree is decorated with more than 150 specially commissioned ornaments celebrating Nebraska’s diverse landscape, culture and agricultural heritage. The tree will remain on the second floor rotunda through Thursday.

The new Nebraska-shaped ornaments can be viewed at https://ne150.org/ornaments/ .

The Capitol’s 14th floor observation decks are open on Monday, weather permitting.

Anyone seeking more information can call the Capitol at 402-471-0448.