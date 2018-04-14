Nebraska Board To Decide Death Row Inmate’s Clemency Hearing

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s longest-serving inmate on death row says he should receive a pardon since state officials are either too lazy or incompetent to execute him.

The Nebraska Board of Pardons will decide Tuesday whether to grant 60-year-old Carey Dean Moore a hearing to consider his clemency request.

Moore says he hasn’t filed any appeals in more than 10 years and it seems apparent the state doesn’t want to execute him.

Moore was convicted of first-degree murder in the 1979 shooting deaths of two Omaha cab drivers. Nebraska hasn’t executed an inmate in more than 20 years.

The Pardons Board has only commuted two death sentences over the past six decades.

Attorney General Doug Peterson requested an execution warrant last week to carry out Moore’s execution. It’s unclear when or if the Nebraska Supreme Court would issue it.