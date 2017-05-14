Nebraska Bills Rejected This Year Could Return In 2018

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — As Nebraska lawmakers prepare to end their legislative session, many of the most high-profile bills have fallen by the wayside but are likely to emerge again next year.

Lawmakers whose bills stalled say they plan to work on their proposals after the session in hopes of trying again next session.

Measures that are likely to return include legislation to help the state collect online sales taxes, allow teachers to physically restrain students, require voter ID and hold a constitutional convention to impose fiscal restraint on the federal government.

Many of the measures were debated this year but stalled when it became clear they didn’t have enough support to pass.