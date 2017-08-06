Nebraska Authorities Arrest 2 After Chase With Shots Fired

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska authorities have arrested two men accused of fleeing from an attempted traffic stop and firing several shots at sheriff’s deputies.

The Nebraska State Patrol says 38-year-old Douglas Burke of Clarks and 25-year-old Derek Hobbs of Omaha were apprehended over the weekend after a chase in Polk County.

Authorities say they drove away when a Polk County sheriff’s deputy tried to stop them Saturday night because their license plates did not match their vehicle. They say the vehicle’s passenger fired several rounds at deputies and struck a patrol car.

Authorities say the vehicle went into a ditch, and two people fled on food. Burke, the driver, surrendered to authorities shortly thereafter, and Hobbs was found in a cornfield early Sunday morning.

Authorities say they’re determining which charges to file.