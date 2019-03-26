Nebraska Attorney General Peterson to visit Alliance and Chadron



Attorney General Peterson’s Alliance Schedule, March 27

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. AGO Mobile Office hours inside the Alliance Senior Center, 212 Yellowstone Ave

9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. AG speaks at Alliance High School, 1450 Box Butte Ave

10:45 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. AG visits the Alliance Senior Center, 212 Yellowstone Ave

12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. AG speaks at the Alliance Lions Club, Korner Grill, 1203 W 3rd St

1:15 p.m. – 2:30 AG meeting with law enforcement and local officials

2:45 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. AG visits the Alliance Senior Center, 212 Yellowstone Ave

During Mobile Office hours, representatives from both the Consumer Protection Division and Constituent Services will be on hand to personally meet citizens interested in submitting concerns to the Attorney General’s Office. Citizens will also have the opportunity to learn how to protect themselves from identity theft, guard against scams and rid themselves of unwanted calls and junk mail.

Attorney General Peterson’s Chadron Schedule, March 28

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. AGO Mobile Office hours inside the Senior Citizens Community Center, 251 Pine St

9:45 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. AG speaks at Chadron High School, 901 Cedar St

10:45 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. AG visits the Senior Citizens Community Center, 251 Pine St

12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. AG speaks at the Chadron Rotary, Country Kitchen, 1250 W 10th St

1:15 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. AG meeting with law enforcement