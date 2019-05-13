Nebraska and Wyoming authorities searching for Colorado fugitive

Authorities from Nebraska and Wyoming have been searching for a Colorado fugitive since Sunday night.

According to Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman, on May 12 law enforcement agencies received information that Colorado fugitive Stephen Evans might be staying at a residence near Henry.



Evans is wanted on felony warrants out of Weld County, Colorado. “He has an extensive criminal history and is considered armed and dangerous,” Overman said.

At approximately 9:00 p.m. on May 12, officers from multiple agencies were in the Henry area and stopped two vehicles leaving the residence. Evans was not in the vehicles. “Officers approached the residence and Evans fled on foot toward a wooded area near the North Platte River,” said Overman.

Nebraska and Wyoming officers including K-9 units searched the area for more than four hours. They did not locate Evans.

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, Mitchell Police Department, Morrill Police Department, Scottsbluff Police Department, Gering Police Department, Wyoming Highway Patrol, and Goshen County Sheriff’s Office were involved in this dangerous situation.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Stephen Evans should contact law enforcement immediately.