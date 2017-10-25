Nebraska AG To Drop Charges Against Shuttered Beer Stores 

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska attorney general’s office says it is dropping charges against four Whiteclay beer stores now that the establishments have lost their liquor licenses.

A spokeswoman said Wednesday the citations are being dismissed. Authorities had accused the stores of selling to bootleggers and failing to cooperate with investigators, among other liquor law violations.

State regulators effectively closed the stores in April when they voted not to renew their licenses. The stores sold the equivalent of about 3.5 million cans of beer annually in the unincorporated village with nine residents. The Nebraska Supreme Court rejected the stores’ appeal last month.

Whiteclay sits next to South Dakota’s Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, which is plagued by a litany of alcohol-related problems. Critics say the stores contributed to the problems.