NEB. LAWMAKER WANTS TO BAN MOUNTAIN LION HUNTING

by 5 Comments

Senator Ernie Chambers_District 11_Official PhotoLINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s longest-serving state lawmaker is proposing a ban on mountain lion hunting.

Senator Ernie Chambers of Omaha introduced a measure Wednesday to force an end to the state Game and Parks Commission’s yearly hunting season. Cougars are seen most often in the Pine Ridge region of northwest Nebraska.

Chambers says he’s outraged by a recent auction of a mountain-lion hunting permit by the Nebraska Big Game Society, and a decision to let the hunting season proceed after a female in Sioux County was accidentally killed in a trap. Chambers says the animals pose serious no real threat to humans or livestock.

Mountain lion are native to Nebraska, but vanished in the late 1800s after settlers started poisoning and hunting them. Officials estimate that 22 live in the Pine Ridge area.

  • robert

    This man is nothing more than idiot. has no idea what lions can do to livestock or peoples pets.

  • Mike

    My wife won’t even go outside for walks ever since we seen one on our property- I would be all for trapping and sending a few cats to Omaha. Whats next – ticketing you for hitting a deer on the highway.

  • robert

    Well said Mike totally agree

  • DLKeith

    Chambers would respond to Mike the way he does when he tries to eliminate all capital punishment for murderers: Lack of honor of human life.

  • WoundedEgo

    Once those lions go extinct you can never get them back. Hunting the last 22 of these amazing beasts to extinction is a bad idea.