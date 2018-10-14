Nearly Half A Million People Attend Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) — Nearly half a million people attended this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

The official attendance of 495,000 released Thursday is up from 480,000 in 2017 and the second-highest total in the past 10 years. Officials estimate the economic impact to the state at $786 million.

The annual event in South Dakota’s Black Hills draws people from around the world. This year’s 10-day rally was in early August.

The record for attendance is 739,000 people, set during the 75th anniversary rally in 2015.

Next year’s rally is set for August 2-11.