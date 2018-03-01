Nearly 200 LBs Of Marijuana Found During I-80 Traffic Stop

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) seized 199 pounds of marijuana and a gun during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Seward County.

At approximately 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 28, a trooper stopped an eastbound Honda SUV for speeding at mile marker 372 near Goehner. The trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle during the traffic stop.

Troopers conducted a search of the vehicle and found 199 pounds of high grade marijuana hidden inside duffel bags. The estimated street value of the marijuana is $600,000. The search also revealed a loaded handgun that had been defaced.

The driver, Edgar Gonzalez, 26, of Orlando, California, was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of a defaced firearm, and no Drug Tax Stamp. Gonzalez was lodged in Seward County Jail.