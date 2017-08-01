Neal Holthus, 81, of Gering, left this earthly life to be with our Lord, Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Mitchell Care Center surrounded by his loving family with songs, prayers, tears and heartfelt goodbyes. His family invites you to celebrate with them a life well lived at 10am on Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at Faith Lutheran Church in Gering with Reverend Richard Neugebauer, Pastor Ralph Morris and Pastor Daniel Holthus officiating. Interment with Military Funeral Honors provided by the US Army will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. Visitation will be Monday at Jolliffe Funeral Home from 4-8pm. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Neal’s honor be made in care of Gering Legion Baseball or Faith Lutheran Church in Gering. Online condolences may be left at www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Neal was born May 27, 1936 in Latan, NE to George C. and Lena (Bartels) Holthus. He was one of nine children and graduated from Alliance High School in 1954. He served in the US Army and was a Korean War Veteran.

Neal married Jacqueline Fifield on August 1, 1959 and was blessed with 5 children. Neal farmed for much of his life, but also worked for the Farm Bureau, as a USDA Inspector, and owned Treasured Creations/Treasured Beginnings with his wife Jackie. He enjoyed creating stained glass art for churches and homes, gardening and was passionate about American Indian artifacts. Neal was a dedicated member and mentor for AA for over 50 years in the Scottsbluff/Gering area. He has been very involved in Gering Baseball where he coached his son George and touched the lives of many.

Neal is survived by his loving wife Jackie; children Marc Holthus of Gothenberg, NE, Tracy Holthus of Denver, CO, Krystal Holthus of Colorado Springs, CO, George Holthus (Cheri Hutchison) of Gering and GayLynn Holthus of Scottsbluff. His blessing continued with grandchildren Keisa (Garrett) Pyle Gardner and their children Kloee, Maddox and Lucee of Guam, LeiChelle (Logan) Hammer MacDonald of Alaska, Jordan (Hannah) Holthus and their children Dorian and Elliott of Ft. Collins, Alexandria (Cameron) Colerick Schenk and son Arlo of Virginia, Lauson (Samantha) Hammer of Lincoln, Chase Colerick of Denver, Seth Holthus (fiancee’ Delaney Gwin) of Gering and Doug Meyers of Gering; sisters Wiletta (Frank) Dye and Lorraine (Dick) Boness; sister-in-law Dorothy Holthus and numerous nieces and nephews.

His parents, siblings Wendell, LaVonne, Gene, Eldon, Paul, Ivan and numerous other loving family and friends preceded him in death.