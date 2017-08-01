Neal Holthus, 81

Neal was born May 27, 1936 in Latan, NE to George C. and Lena (Bartels) Holthus. He was one of nine children and graduated from Alliance High School in 1954. He served in the US Army and was a Korean War Veteran.
Neal married Jacqueline Fifield on August 1, 1959 and was blessed with 5 children. Neal farmed for much of his life, but also worked for the Farm Bureau, as a USDA Inspector, and owned Treasured Creations/Treasured Beginnings with his wife Jackie. He enjoyed creating stained glass art for churches and homes, gardening and was passionate about American Indian artifacts. Neal was a dedicated member and mentor for AA for over 50 years in the Scottsbluff/Gering area. He has been very involved in Gering Baseball where he coached his son George and touched the lives of many.
Neal is survived by his loving wife Jackie; children Marc Holthus of Gothenberg, NE, Tracy Holthus of Denver, CO, Krystal Holthus of Colorado Springs, CO, George Holthus (Cheri Hutchison) of Gering and GayLynn Holthus of Scottsbluff. His blessing continued with grandchildren Keisa (Garrett) Pyle Gardner and their children Kloee, Maddox and Lucee of Guam, LeiChelle (Logan) Hammer MacDonald of Alaska, Jordan (Hannah) Holthus and their children Dorian and Elliott of Ft. Collins, Alexandria (Cameron) Colerick Schenk and son Arlo of Virginia, Lauson (Samantha) Hammer of Lincoln, Chase Colerick of Denver, Seth Holthus (fiancee’ Delaney Gwin) of Gering and Doug Meyers of Gering; sisters Wiletta (Frank) Dye and Lorraine (Dick) Boness; sister-in-law Dorothy Holthus and numerous nieces and nephews.
His parents, siblings Wendell, LaVonne, Gene, Eldon, Paul, Ivan and numerous other loving family and friends preceded him in death.
