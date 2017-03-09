NE150 “Truckin’ Through Nebraska: Mobile Children’s Museum” Coming to Alliance



Alliance, NE –Tour dates of the Nebraska 150 Celebration’s largest project, “Truckin’ through Nebraska: A Mobile Children’s Museum” have been released. The Mobile Children’s Museum will be in Alliance May 23 and 24!

The Mobile Children’s Museum is contained in a 53-foot state-of-the-art custom air-ride, double expandable trailer that is specially designed and outfitted for traveling museum exhibits. Interior exhibits will include areas where kids will build shelters and test them in a wind chamber or earthquake simulator, design their own 10-acre homestead, test their knowledge of Nebraska, create their own movie, explore toys from the past, craft their own postcards and more. Exhibits will also surround the exterior of the trailer, allowing for optimal play and learning space. Those exhibits will include a timed “chore” challenge obstacle course, foam block invention area, toy creation station among others.

The location of the Mobile Children’s Museum and hours of operation while in Alliance will be announced soon. Admittance is free and open to the public!