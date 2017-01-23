NE150 Quilt Challenge in Alliance with Knight Museum

In conjunction with the Nebraska Statehood 150th celebration, the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center and the Museum Partners are sponsoring a quilt challenge which is open to anyone with Nebraska connections. The entry fee is $15 per kit with a limited number of kits available. Completed quilts must be submitted for entry at the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center at 908 Yellowstone on or before August 1, 2017. Quilts will be judged and prizes will be awarded for the following categories:

Best use of challenge fabric

Best use of “NE150” patch

Best use of Nebraska theme

Viewer’s choice

Youth division (ages 8 – 18 as of March 1)

All quilts will be exhibited at the Box Butte County Fair, Nebraska State Fair and the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center. This event has been approved as an official event of the Nebraska Sesquicentennial.