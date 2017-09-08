NE150 Quilt Challenge Exhibit At Knight Museum And Sandhills Center

In conjunction with the Nebraska statehood 150th celebration, the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center and Museum Partners are hosting an exhibit of their NE150 Quilt Challenge entries. A ribbon cutting and quilter’s reception will be held Wednesday, September 13 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The collection of 18 beautiful quilts were displayed as a group at the Box Butte County Fair and the Nebraska State Fair. They will be shown in the gallery of Knight Museum and Sandhills Center from September 13 through October 28.

Winners include:

Best use of challenge fabric:

Carol Leonard: Grand champion

Barbara Keegan: Reserve champion

Best use of “NE150” patch:

Winnie Rust: Grand champion

Kathy Conner: Reserve champion

Best use of Nebraska theme:

Eva Knight: Grand champion

Janice Casey & Carolyn Nuss-Warren: Reserve Champions

Those viewing the quilts will be able to vote for their favorites. A Viewer’s Choice award will be presented when the exhibit closes. This is an official event of the Nebraska NE150 Sesquicentennial.