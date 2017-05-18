NE150 Celebration’s “Truckin’ Through Nebraska: A Mobile Children’s Museum”

The Nebraska 150 Celebration will present a free Children’s Museum in Alliance on May 23 and 24. “Truckin’ through Nebraska: A Mobile Children’s Museum,” will be located on East 9th Street between Sweetwater and Yellowstone Avenues near the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center. It will be open May 23 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. and May 24 from noon to 7:00 p.m.

Inside the trailer kids can participate in the builder battle to see if they can build a structure that will stand up to Mother Nature, create their own 10-acre homestead and take a tour of the entire state without ever leaving Alliance through the Nebraska Panorama. Stations will be set up outside for kids to compete in a chore challenge, play I Spy Nebraska, become an inventor in the Construction Junction or use their creativity in the Creation Station. Admittance is free and open to the public!