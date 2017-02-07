NE150 Celebration’s “Truckin’ Through Nebraska: A Mobile Children’s Museum” Coming to Alliance

Alliance, NE –Preliminary exhibit and tour details of the Nebraska 150 Celebration’s largest project, “Truckin’ through Nebraska: A Mobile Children’s Museum” were released today. The City of Alliance is happy to announce that we have been chosen as one of the tour communities!

The Mobile Children’s Museum is contained in a 53-foot state-of-the-art custom air-ride, double expandable trailer that is specially designed and outfitted for traveling museum exhibits. Interior exhibits will include areas where kids will build shelters and test them in a wind chamber or earthquake simulator, design their own 10-acre homestead, test their knowledge of Nebraska, create their own movie, explore toys from the past, craft their own postcards and more. Exhibits will also surround the exterior of the trailer, allowing for optimal play and learning space. Those exhibits will include a timed “chore” challenge obstacle course, foam block invention area, toy creation station and more.

First Lady Susanne Shore said, “We created the Mobile Children’s Museum to provide a fun, hands-on learning experience for children who may not normally be able to easily access a children’s museum. Through play, interactivity and the latest technology, Nebraska’s children will explore their heritage and envision their futures. We hope the experience will help power the imagination and create an excitement about learning.”

The Mobile Children’s Museum will launch in early April from the Omaha Children’s Museum, which partnered with the Nebraska150 Celebration on the project. Tour dates and hours of operation will be announced in the coming weeks. Information about the Nebraska150 Celebration is available at www.ne150.org.