NE Republican Party With Ricketts, Sasse, Smith, and Fischer Coming To Alliance And Scottsbluff

The Nebraska Republican Party has announced a “Get Out The Vote” (GOTV) Rally Tour across Nebraska ahead of the November election. Joining Governor Pete Ricketts on November 2 stops will be Senator Ben Sasse and Congressmen Jeff Fortenberry, Don Bacon, and Adrian Smith. Senator Deb Fischer will join the group for November 5 events.



2018 GOTV Rally Schedule

Omaha

Friday, November 2 from 11:15 A.M.- 12:05 P.M. CT

GOP Victory Office

11605 Miracle Hills Drive, Omaha, NE 68145

Norfolk

Friday, November 2 from 1:30 – 2:20 P.M. CT

Hangar G1, Norfolk Regional Airport

4100 S 13th Street, Norfolk, NE 68701

Columbus

Friday, November 2 from 3:00 – 3:50 P.M. CT

NE AvCraft Incorporated, Columbus Municipal Airport

1334 Bill Babka Drive, Columbus, NE 68602

Kearney

Friday, November 2 from 4:45 – 5:35 P.M. CT

Corporate Hangar, Kearney Regional Airport

4845 Airport Road, Kearney, NE 68847

Scottsbluff

Monday, November 5 from 10:15 – 11:05 A.M. MT

Main Airport Terminal, Western Nebraska Regional Airport

250023 Airport Road, Scottsbluff, NE 69361

Alliance

Monday, November 5 from 11:45 – 12:35 P.M. MT

Airport Terminal Building, Alliance Municipal Airport

5631 Sarpy Road, Alliance, NE 69301

North Platte

Monday, November 5 from 2:30 – 3:20 P.M. CT

Conference Room – Main Terminal Building, North Platte Regional Airport

5400 East Lee Bird Drive #10, North Platte 69101

Hastings

Monday, November 5 from 4:15 – 5:05 P.M. CT

Terminal Building, Hastings Municipal Airport

3300 W 12th Street, Hastings, NE 68901

Lincoln

Monday, November 5 from 6:15 – 7:05 P.M. CT

Nebraska Republican Party Headquarters

1610 N Street, Lincoln, NE 68508