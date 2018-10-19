NE Prep Football: District Championships on the line in final night of regular season

High School Football Schedule & Scoreboard – October 18, 19
Thursday
- Garden County 1, Wallace 0 (Forfeit)
- Hyannis 38, Crawford 33
- Kimball 44, Bayard 42
- Sutherland 60, Morrill 12
Friday
- Alliance (4-4, 1-2) at Lexington (3-5,1-2) – 6:00 – KCOW, AM 1400 & 92.5 FM
- Bridgeport (2-6, 1-2) at Hershey (2-6, 1-2)
- Chadron (4-4, 3-1, C1-8 District Champion) at Gering (0-8, 0-4)
- Creek Valley (3-4, 2-1) at Minatare (6-1, 3-0) – D6-5 District Championship – 1:00
- McCook (8-0,8-0) at Scottsbluff (8-0,8-0) – B4 District Championship – 7:00
- North Platte St Pat’s (5-3, 3-0) at Gordon/Rushville (3-5,2-1) – C2-7 District Championship – 6:00
- Ogallala (4-4, 1-2) at Chase County (3-5, 1-2)
- Perkins County (1-6, 0-4) at Hemingford (4-3, 4-0) – 7:00 – KAAQ, 105.9 FM
- Potter-Dix (1-6, 0-3) at Arthur County (3-4, 1-2)
- Sidney (5-3, 2-1) at Mitchell (4-4, 1-2)
- Sioux County (1-6, 1-2) at Hay Springs (7-0, 3-0)
- South Platte (3-4, 2-2) at Cody-Kilgore (4-3, 2-2)
- Wauneta-Palisade (6-1, 2-1) at Leyton/Banner County (1-6, 1-2)
Leave a Reply