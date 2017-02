LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police say a Lincoln man has accidentally shot himself with a handgun.

Officers were sent to the man’s home around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Police Capt. Bob Farmer says the 28-year-old man reported that he was putting the gun into his holster when it fired, striking him in a foot.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment. His name hasn’t been released.

___