NE Communities Welcome NU Students For Strategic Projects, BBDC Is A Host In Alliance

Today 11 Nebraska communities are welcoming 24 students from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, University of Nebraska–Lincoln and University of Nebraska at Omaha as well as Peru State College to live, work and serve for 10 weeks this summer.

Communities include: Alliance, Neb., Broken Bow, Neb., Columbus, Neb., Cozad, Neb., McCook, Neb., Neligh, Neb., Norfolk, Neb., Red Cloud, Neb., and Seward, Neb., as well as communities of practice through Black Hills Energy and Omaha Land Bank Authority.

Organized through the Rural Futures Institute (RFI) at the University of Nebraska, RFI Student Serviceship connects current and future leaders and mentors in acts of service and strategic, future-focused projects that work toward a thriving rural future.

“We are proud to match the talents, perspectives and expertise of high-achieving students with the experience, dedication and knowledge of community leaders through this program,” said RFI Executive Director Chuck Schroeder. “Bringing students together with communities, and for several projects with researchers as well, is where we believe innovation can truly happen.

This program is possible thanks to the time and energy invested by the community host team members—thank you to all of our colleagues throughout the state for making this a rich and rewarding experience.”

The students participating in this year’s experience come from hometowns large and small — from Crofton, Neb., town of approximately 800, to Chennai, India, population 7 million. Students’ areas of study include agribusiness, disease and human health, exercise science, hospitality, political science, public administration and more. They also range from freshmen to graduate students, and each student pair was created to intentionally connect complementary skill sets and varying backgrounds and experiences.

In terms of communities and projects, students will problem-solve and create opportunities within the areas of housing, community recruitment, community planning, welcoming, economic development and more. They will participate and lead projects that will include strategic planning, event planning, assessment creation and analysis, visioning and marketing.

This year marks an important milestone in the growth of the program by more than doubling the total number of student and community participants. The reach beyond rural localities to communities of practice through partnership with the Omaha Land Bank Authority and Black Hills Energy is also new this year. Both of these partners aim to serve the entire state of Nebraska through their work this summer.

“I have interned in Washington, D.C., the past two summers, and I wanted to be in the field working with the people I am supporting in D.C.,” said Rhiannon Cobb, Omaha, Neb., native and sophomore political science and global studies major at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. “RFI provides such an amazing opportunity to not only work in making Nebraska a better state, but allows the development of rural Nebraska.

“Rural communities are the backbone of the U.S., specifically when looking at the economy. It is important to not only work towards supporting the economic development of rural communities but to work with them to gain the knowledge and equipment we need to have the most economic success and productivity possible.”

Community project details and student bios are available at ruralfutures.nebraska.edu/2018serviceship.

Host Communities, Lead Mentors & Students

Alliance, Neb.

Lead Mentor: Chelsie Herian, Executive Director, Box Butte Development Corporation

Haley Ehrke

University of Nebraska–Lincoln, Agribusiness

Hometown: Orleans, Neb.

Mirissa Scholting

University of Nebraska–Lincoln, Agricultural Education

Hometown: Louisville, Neb.

Black Hills Energy

Lead Mentor: Melissa Garcia, Program Manager, Black Hills Energy; RFI Community Innovation Fellow

Emily Coffey

University of Nebraska–Lincoln, Political Science

Hometown: Lincoln, Neb.

Broken Bow

Lead Mentor: Andrew Ambriz, Executive Director, Custer County’s Economic Development Corporation

Leanne Gamet

University of Nebraska–Lincoln, Agricultural & Environmental Sciences Communication

Hometown: Paxton, Neb.

Jessica Weeder

University of Nebraska–Lincoln, Agribusiness

Hometown: Albion, Neb.

Columbus

Lead Mentor: K.C. Belitz, President, Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce

Clayton Keller

University of Nebraska at Omaha, Public Administration

Hometown: Millersport, Ohio

Amber Ross

University of Nebraska–Lincoln, Agribusiness

Hometown: Callaway, Neb.

Cozad

Lead Mentor: Jennifer McKeone, Executive Director, Cozad Development Corporation

Christy Cooper

University of Nebraska–Lincoln, Agricultural Education

Hometown: Waverly, Neb.

Shelby Utech

University of Nebraska–Lincoln, Agricultural Economics

Hometown: Hubbard, Neb.

McCook (2 project teams)

Lead Mentor: Nate Bickford, Associate Professor of Biology, University of Nebraska at Kearney

Tyan Boyer

University of Nebraska at Kearney, Exercise Science

Hometown: Plainview, Neb.

Collin Fleecs

University of Nebraska at Kearney, Exercise Science

Hometown: Sutherland, Neb.

Bradley Schoch

University of Nebraska at Kearney, Exercise Science

Hometown: Marquette, Neb.

Lead Mentor: Carol Schlegel, Director, McCook / Red Willow County Tourism

Emily Frenzen

University of Nebraska–Lincoln, Agricultural & Environmental Sciences Communication

Hometown: Fullerton, Neb.

Sage Williams

University of Nebraska–Lincoln, Agricultural Education

Hometown: Eddyville, Neb.

Neligh

Lead Mentor: Gabriel Steinmeyer, Director of Economic Development, City of Neligh

Michayla Goedeken

University of Nebraska–Lincoln, Integrated Sciences

Hometown: Humphrey, Neb.

Rhiannon Cobb

University of Nebraska–Lincoln, Political Science & Global Studies

Hometown: Omaha, Neb.

Norfolk

Lead Mentor: Tammy Day, co-owner, Daycos, Inc.

Cheyenne Gerlach

University of Nebraska–Lincoln, Integrated Sciences

Hometown: DeWitt, Neb.

Samanda Guenther

University of Nebraska–Lincoln, Agricultural Education

Hometown: Crofton, Neb.

Omaha Land Bank Authority

Lead Mentor: Marty Barnhart, Executive Director, Omaha Municipal Land Bank

Sydney Armbruster

Peru State College, Disease & Human Health

Hometown: Falls City, Neb.

Kyle McGlade

University of Nebraska at Omaha, Public Administration

Hometown: Council Bluffs, Iowa

Red Cloud, Neb.

Lead Mentor: Jarrod McCartney, Heritage Tourism Development Director

Trenton Buhr

University of Nebraska–Lincoln, Political Science, Psychology & Classics

Hometown: Cortland, Neb.

Trevor Harlow

University of Nebraska at Omaha, Political Science & Environmental Studies

Hometown: Waterloo, Neb.

Seward

Lead Mentor: Jonathan Jank, President & CEO, Seward County Chamber & Development Partnership

Raghav Kidambi

University of Nebraska–Lincoln, Human Resource Management

Hometown: Chennai, India

Maddie Miller

University of Nebraska–Lincoln, Hospitality, Restaurant & Tourism Management

Hometown: Waverly, Neb.