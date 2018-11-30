NDOT reminds motorists to ready themselves for winter driving

LINCOLN — As the latest winter storm bears down on the state, Nebraska Department of Transportation crews are prepared to meet the weather head on. That means workers and equipment will be out to clear the highways and monitor changing circumstances firsthand. NDOT stands ready with approximately 630 snowplows and 1,000 employees to address snow removal across the state. NDOT’s State Operations Center will be staffed throughout the weekend to help keep 511 up to date and provide assistance to crews in the field.

As with any storm, motorists need to be aware of the storm’s effects before getting behind the wheel.

“We encourage our fellow Nebraskans to be fully informed about the weather and travel conditions, said NDOT Director Kyle Schneweis. “If they find it necessary to venture out, we recommend they keep tabs on the weather and take every precaution to keep themselves safe.”

Director Schneweis was echoed by Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol.

“Troopers responded to well over 100 weather-related incidents last weekend and are prepared to respond during this weekend’s storm as well,” Col. Bolduc said. “We urge the public to be prepared by having a winter survival kit in the vehicle and by checking weather and road conditions before attempting to travel.”

Predictions call for bring heavy snow across much of the state. Some driving surfaces will be wet before becoming slushy to snow covered throughout the weekend. Motorists should be mindful of road conditions that impact travel, including ice and drifting snow.

Travelers are urged to check the most up-to-date travel conditions available through 511, Nebraska’s Advanced Traveler Information System. The system is available at all times via phone by dialing 511, online at www.511.nebraska.gov or on Nebraska 511’s smartphone app.

In addition to checking conditions and preparing a winter survival kit, NDOT and NSP remind motorists to always buckle up, not use cruise control, not drive faster than conditions dictate and allow plenty of time to arrive at their destination. Drivers also should let others know where they are going, the route they are taking and when they will be arriving.

If drivers become stranded while traveling, they should stay in their vehicle until help arrives. They should only run the vehicle’s motor sparingly and keep a window cracked to prevent buildup of carbon monoxide. And they should carry a red flag or bandana in the car, and attach it to the outside to signal for help.

While traveling this weekend, motorists likely will encounter snowplows. NDOT offers these tips for sharing the road with the plows: