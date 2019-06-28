NCAP: ‘Give Hope A Ride’ recipient receives new vehicle

By Brooke Smith

Northwest Community Action Partnership

Earlier this year a gentleman walked into the Northwest Community Action Partnership office with the keys to a 2003 Suburban in mint condition. He began to explain to us that our Agency had assisted him through some difficult times in the past. He told of how our help got him on his feet and put him on a whole new trajectory in life. Now that he was in a better position, he had been thinking of ways to pay it forward and decided to donate one of his vehicles to our agency with only two requests – first, that he remain anonymous, he was not at all interested in receiving public praise or fame out of this kind gesture. Second, that we find a person in great need to gift the vehicle to. He also graciously provided a financial donation to cover the cost of insurance for one year as well as the vehicle registration.



So, we set about building a plan for how we would find the right person to receive the vehicle and opened up nominations to the 5 counties that we serve – Dawes, Sioux, Sheridan, Cherry and Box Butte. Each nomination that was received had all personal and identifiable information redacted before going to a review committee to ensure that there would be no bias when selecting a winner. After weeks of deliberation the committee (which was comprised of representatives from all 5 counties) made their selection – Reva Bassler of Cody, Nebraska was nominated by her daughter, Danielle.

In her nomination Danielle spoke of the many ways her mother goes above and beyond to help those in need. Providing rides to elderly neighbors, transporting family and friends to and from medical appointments or just to run errands as needed. Danielle spoke of the medical struggles their own family had faced over the years and all the ways that Reva had stepped up to assist and care for the people around her even while fighting her own personal battles. Reva was driving a car that had been totaled but had no options for replacing it until finally the engine blew out in early May leaving her with no vehicle at all. Reva’s primary concern after losing her vehicle was not about herself, but rather about how she would continue to help her friends, family and neighbors as she had been for years.

Danielle’s words about her mother touched the hearts of the committee members reviewing nominations and Reva was selected as the recipient of the 2003 Suburban! She was presented with her new vehicle on Friday June 21st in Valentine by a group of NCAP Board Members and employees along with Reva’s family. It was a touching moment to see her gratefully receive this life changing vehicle that will allow her to continue caring for her friends, family, and neighbors as well as herself.

The Give Hope A Ride Campaign has taught us all a significant lesson in the value and impact of paying it forward. We hope this story will inspire others to go out into the world and find ways to pay if forward as well. One small act of kindness can have a ripple effect that stretches farther than the eye can see.