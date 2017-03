NCAA Tournament Down To Final Four

Final Four

Saturday, April 1

4:09 p.m. (MT) – South Carolina vs. Gonzaga (CBS)

6:49 p.m. (MT) – Oregon vs. North Carolina (CBS)

National Championship Game

Monday, April 3

TBD vs. TBD…(CBS)

Week 2

Saturday

FINAL: Gonzaga 83, Xavier 59

FINAL: Oregon 74, Kansas 60

Sunday

FINAL: South Carolina 77, Florida 70

FINAL: North Carolina 75, Kentucky 73

Thursday

FINAL: Oregon 69, Michigan 68

FINAL: Gonzaga 61, West Virginia 58

FINAL: Kansas 98, Purdue 66

FINAL: Xavier 73, Arizona

Friday

FINAL: North Carolina 92, Butler 80

FINAL: South Carolina 70, Baylor 50

FINAL: Kentucky 86, UCLA 75

FINAL: Florida 84, Wisconsin 83 (OT)