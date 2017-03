NCAA Basketball Scores

Thursday

FINAL: Notre Dame 60, Princeton 58

FINAL: Virginia 76, UNC-Wilmington 71

FINAL: Butler 76, Winthrop 64.

FINAL: Gonzaga 66, South Dakota State 46

FINAL: West Virginia 86, Bucknell 80

FINAL: Florida 80, East Tenn. State 65

FINAL: Middle Tennessee 81, Minnesota 72.

FINAL: Northwestern 68, Vanderbilt 66.

FINAL: Xavier 76, Maryland 65.

FINAL: Villanova 76, Mt. Saint Mary’s 56.

FINAL: Saint Mary’s 85, VCU 77.

FINAL: Purdue 80, Vermont 70.

FINAL: Florida State 86, FGCU 80

FINAL: Wisconsin 84, Virginia Tech 74

FINAL: Iowa State 84, Nevada 73

FINAL: Arizona 100, North Dakota 82

Friday

10:15 a.m. – Oklahoma St. vs. Michigan (CBS)

10:40 a.m. – New Mexico St. vs. Baylor (TRUTV)

10:30 p.m. – Seton Hall vs. Arkansas (TNT)

12:00 p.m. – Iona vs. Oregon (TBS)

12:45 p.m. – Jacksonville St. vs. Louisville (CBS)

1:10 p.m. – Providence/USC vs. SMU (TRUTV)

2:00 p.m. – Texas Southern vs. North Carolina (TNT)

2:30 p.m. – Rhode Island vs. Creighton (TBS)

4:50 p.m. – NC Central/UC Davis vs. Kansas (TNT)

5:10 p.m. – Wichita St. vs. Dayton (CBS)

5:20 p.m. – Troy vs. Duke (TBS)

5:27 p.m. – Kansas St./Wake Forest vs. Cincinnati (TRUTV)

7:20 p.m. – Michigan St. vs. Miami (TNT)

7:40 p.m. – N Kentucky vs. Kentucky (CBS)

7:50 p.m. – Marquette vs. South Carolina (TBS)

7:57 p.m. – Kent St. vs. UCLA (TRUTV)

All times are approximate (MT)