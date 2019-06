NCAA Baseball Super Regionals Set

The NCAA announced the schedule for the eight super regionals in the baseball tournament Tuesday.

The best-of-three super regionals begin either Friday or Saturday. The winners advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, with the opener set for June 15.

The Friday-Saturday super regionals (with a third game Sunday if necessary): No. 10 East Carolina (47-16) at No. 7 Louisville (47-16); No. 9 Oklahoma St. (39-19) at No. 8 Texas Tech (42-17); Duke (34-25) at No. 2 Vanderbilt (52-10); and Michigan (44-19) at No. 1 UCLA (51-9).

The Saturday-Sunday super regionals (with a third game Monday if necessary): No. 12 Ole Miss (40-25) at No. 5 Arkansas (44-17); Florida State (39-21) at No. 13 LSU (40-24); Auburn (36-25) at No. 14 North Carolina (45-17); and No 11 Stanford (45-12) at No. 6 Mississippi St. (49-13).

Check your television listings for game times. All Games will be televised onĀ ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNU.

The 8 Super Regional winners will advance to the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, beginningĀ June 15 and running to June 25 or 26. The 8 teams will be split into 2-4 team brackets. Each bracket will play a double elimination tournament. The 2 Bracket winners will play for the Championship in a best 2 out of 3 format.