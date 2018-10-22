NBA Wraps: Nuggets miss 18 free-throws & still knock off defending champion Warriors

The Denver Nuggets missed 18 free throws and shot 6-for-32 from 3-point range, yet they still managed to improve to 3-0 with a victory over the two-time defending NBA champs.

Juancho Hernangomez blocked a potential tying layup just before the buzzer to preserve the Nuggets’ 100-98 triumph against the Warriors. Golden State had erased most of a 13-point, fourth-quarter deficit before Hernangomez deflected Damian Jones’ shot in the paint.

Gary Harris scored 28 points to help Denver get to 3-0 for the first time since 2009.

Stephen Curry hit six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 30 points in the Warriors’ first loss of the season.

— Russell Westbrook delivered 32 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in his season debut, but Iman Shumpert scored 26 points to carry the Sacramento Kings past the Oklahoma Thunder, 131-120. Westbrook missed the preseason and the first two regular-season games after having a procedure to deal with inflammation in his right knee. De’Aaron Fox scored 22 points and Buddy Hield added 17 in Sacramento’s first win of the season.

— Cleveland is 0-3 after Trae Young contributed 35 points and 11 assists to the Hawks’ 133-111 rout of the Cavaliers. Young is the first rookie to reach at least 35 points and 10 assists in the same game since Stephen Curry in 2010. Young made six of Atlanta’s 22 3-pointers.

— Montrezl Harrell led a fourth-quarter charge by the Clippers’ reserves and finished with 17 points with 10 rebounds in a 115-112 victory over the Rockets. Tobias Harris led the Clippers with 23 points, three more than teammate Danilo Gallinari. James Harden scored 31 points, had 14 assists and went on a personal 9-0 run to get Houston within three with 29 seconds left.