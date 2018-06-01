NBA Finals: Wild finish erases huge night from LeBron as Warriors win 124-114

The Golden State Warriors were able to withstand a tremendous performance by LeBron James to take Game 1 of the NBA Finals at Oakland.

Stephen Curry dropped in 29 points and the Warriors took advantage of a big mistake at the end of regulation before outlasting the Cleveland Cavaliers, 124-114 in overtime. Curry’s production and J.R. Smith’s miscue allowed the defending champs to pull out the victory.

The Cavs had a chance to win it in regulation as George Hill went to the line with 4.7 seconds remaining. Hill tied it by hitting the first free throw, then missed the second before Smith corralled the rebound. But instead of setting up for a game-winning shot, Smith dribbled the ball toward halfcourt, apparently thinking the Cavaliers had a lead.

James got his eighth straight finals series off to a rousing start by torching the Warriors for 51 points on 19 of 32 from the field. James also had eight assists and eight rebounds in addition to his eighth game with at least 40 points this postseason.

Warriors forward Kevin Durant finished with 26 points on 8-for-22 shooting while grabbing nine boards.

Kevin Love returned from a concussion to provide a big boost for Cleveland with 21 points and 13 rebounds.

The series remains in Oakland for Game 2 on Sunday.